President Abinader to speak at AAFA Summit in Washington

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will attend the Executive Summit of the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), where he is scheduled to speak this Thursday morning before industry leaders. He will return to the Dominican Republic on Friday to resume his national agenda in Punta Cana.

During his visit, Abinader will also attend a luncheon with executives from the Atlantic Council and business leaders from multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, energy, technology, banking, and film industries. His meetings come at a time when the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are engaged in a tariff dispute, positioning the Dominican Republic as a potential destination for new investments.

Following his engagements in Washington, Abinader will travel to Indiana for a meeting with Purdue University executives, including its president, Mung Chiang. Before returning to Santo Domingo, he will tour the university’s facilities. Accompanying him on this trip are Industry and Commerce Minister Víctor Ito Bisonó, members of his cabinet, security personnel, and a delegation of Dominican business leaders.