Raquel Peña defends repeal of Tax Decree on foreign digital platforms

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña defended the government’s decision to repeal Decree 30-25, which established a tax on foreign digital platforms selling products and services in the Dominican Republic. Speaking at a book launch at the National Library on Tuesday, Peña stated, “We were not ready to issue that decree.”

She emphasized that when a measure is not properly timed, it is either postponed or withdrawn. Peña also dismissed opposition claims that the repeal was an act of improvisation, reaffirming that the government’s decision was based on timing rather than lack of planning.