Chinese Ambassador explores investment opportunities in Barahona

Barahona.- Chinese Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Chen Luning, conducted a two-day visit to Barahona to explore investment and cooperation opportunities. Accompanied by his wife and a delegation, he met with Governor Oneida Féliz Medina and local officials, emphasizing the province’s tourism potential, agriculture, and natural beauty. In recognition of his visit, the Barahona City Council declared him a “distinguished guest.”

During his stay, Luning held discussions on key development areas such as tourism, agriculture, health, education, and technology modernization. He visited the Southern Regional Directorate of the National Police, UASD-Barahona, Jaime Mota regional hospital, and the Taller Larimar school. His visit concluded with a regional luncheon at Los Patos beach.

This marks the first official visit of a Chinese diplomat to Barahona’s Governorate and signals new opportunities for investment and bilateral cooperation. Local leaders view it as a milestone for fostering development in the southern province.