Foreign Minister Álvarez to attend OAS General Assembly in Washington

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez will participate in the 56th Extraordinary Session of the OAS General Assembly in Washington, D.C., to elect a new Secretary General. The Dominican Republic, along with Costa Rica and Ecuador, has formally endorsed Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin for the position.

During his visit, Álvarez will engage in high-level meetings with U.S. government officials, including special advisor Viviana Bovo and Thomas Hastings, as well as representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Council of the Americas, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Accompanying Álvarez are Vice Ministers Rubén Silié and Hugo Fco. Rivera, Ambassador Mayerlyn Cordero Díaz, and other MIREX officials. His agenda aims to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with key international stakeholders.