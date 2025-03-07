Over 293 pounds of Marijuana seized in Pedernales

Pedernales.- The Specialized Corps for Land Border Security (CESFRONT) and the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) seized more than 293 pounds of marijuana in Pedernales. The seizure took place near the El Canal checkpoint when officers spotted four unidentified individuals carrying three bags in a wooded area.

When approached, the suspects fled after warning shots were fired, abandoning the bags. Upon inspection, the bags were found to contain 57 bales of marijuana, each weighing about 5 pounds. The drugs were taken to the operations base and handed over to the DNCD for further processing.

The DNCD, in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing the investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident.