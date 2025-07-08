INTRANT clarifies driver’s license contracting process has not been suspended

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Land Transit and Transportation (INTRANT) clarified on Monday that the public contracting process No. INTRANT-CCC-LPN-2025-0001, concerning the selection of a company to issue driver’s licenses, remains active and has not been suspended.

INTRANT explained that the Superior Administrative Court’s (TSA) Third Chamber merely postponed the hearing of an amparo action until Monday, July 14, following a request from the involved parties. As a precaution and to uphold due process, the institution has chosen to delay the submission deadline for bids until the court addresses the matter.