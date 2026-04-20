US Ambassador reacts to Dominican minister’s participation in Spain democracy summit

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Francis Campos criticized a recent international summit after reacting to a report about the participation of Dominican Justice Minister Antoliano Peralta. The official attended the “Summit in Defense of Democracy,” convened by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as a guest.

In a post shared on Instagram, Campos argued that references to “disinformation” by global left leaders often translate into calls for censorship. Her remarks came in response to coverage of Peralta’s attendance at the event, which gathered several progressive leaders in Barcelona.

The summit brought together figures such as Claudia Sheinbaum, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Gabriel Boric, who discussed issues ranging from democratic governance to global political tensions. Participants also addressed topics like the role of the United Nations and the situation in Cuba, while broader geopolitical differences—including indirect references to Donald Trump—shaped the discussions.