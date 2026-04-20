US Ambassador reacts to Dominican minister’s participation in Spain democracy summit
Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Francis Campos criticized a recent international summit after reacting to a report about the participation of Dominican Justice Minister Antoliano Peralta. The official attended the “Summit in Defense of Democracy,” convened by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as a guest.
In a post shared on Instagram, Campos argued that references to “disinformation” by global left leaders often translate into calls for censorship. Her remarks came in response to coverage of Peralta’s attendance at the event, which gathered several progressive leaders in Barcelona.
The summit brought together figures such as Claudia Sheinbaum, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Gabriel Boric, who discussed issues ranging from democratic governance to global political tensions. Participants also addressed topics like the role of the United Nations and the situation in Cuba, while broader geopolitical differences—including indirect references to Donald Trump—shaped the discussions.
Is the US afraid of open discussion about global tensions? Bravo for Spain!
Don’t think the US is afraid of much.
Correct. However, Trump is very afraid of this Epstein scandal bringing him down.
Not so much “afraid”, but seeking to suppress anything that might be seen as critical of Trump. His ego does not allow any form of critique, and his ambassadors are programmed to rise up against anything that might be seen to support an alternative point of view. It’s a warning to the DR to toe the line – or else!
Exactly! Campos was formerly CIA and is a huge supporter of Trump.
Good for her. This is called loyalty. Liberalism is garbage, amazed to see how many idiots in Latin America support it after all the Cubans and Venezuelans have gone through.
Yes, it is good for her and that is called loyalty. However, not sure what this has to do with “Liberalism”. Cuba and Venezuela has authoritarian / dictatorships. A far cry from the definition of liberalism.