Dominican Republic and Spain sign security treaty to combat organized crime

The treaty covers collaboration on issues such as drug and arms trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, financial crimes, vehicle theft, document fraud, and domestic and gender-based violence. It also establishes mechanisms for information sharing, joint investigations, operational support, and the identification of criminal networks and suspects.

Officials from both countries highlighted the importance of the agreement in reinforcing security cooperation through reciprocity and mutual assistance. The treaty will also promote the exchange of technology, investigative methods, and specialized training for law enforcement agencies, strengthening bilateral efforts to combat crime and improve citizen safety.