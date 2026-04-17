Public Health reports 78% drop in malaria cases in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Health reported a 78% reduction in malaria cases in the Dominican Republic, attributing the progress to strengthened efforts in detection, treatment, and prevention. By epidemiological week 13, only 79 cases had been recorded—none during the latest week—bringing the incidence rate down to 2.86 per 100,000 inhabitants, a sharp drop from 12.88 in the same period of 2025.

Health authorities credit this improvement to targeted strategies in high-risk areas, including enhanced epidemiological surveillance, active case finding, and continuous monitoring. Other diseases have also shown declines: dengue recorded zero new cases this week, with 65 cases so far in 2026, reflecting a 20% reduction in incidence. No new leptospirosis cases were confirmed, totaling 55 this year, while cholera, polio, and rubella remain absent due to effective prevention and vaccination programs.

Respiratory viruses continue circulating at expected seasonal levels, with low to moderate weekly variations. Meanwhile, infant mortality dropped by 14% and maternal deaths by 47% compared to last year. The latest epidemiological bulletin also highlighted the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabled Limbs, promoting awareness and inclusion for people living with limb disabilities.