63% of children in Dominican Republic exposed to violent discipline

The study highlights that violence occurs across multiple environments, including homes, schools, and communities, creating lasting effects on children’s emotional health, learning, and development. According to UNICEF representative Carlos Carrera, these experiences can leave children living in fear, though the issue is preventable with the right interventions.

Health experts, including the World Health Organization, warn that early exposure to violence can lead to toxic stress, affecting brain development and increasing risks of mental health issues, aggression, and poor academic performance. Research also links child abuse to long-term social and economic consequences, including reduced human capital.

International organizations are urging urgent action through measures such as promoting positive parenting, strengthening child protection systems, and supporting families. Campaigns like “Data Counts” aim to raise awareness and drive policy change, emphasizing that while the problem is persistent, it can still be addressed through coordinated efforts.