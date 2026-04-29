Eleven provinces under Yellow Alert due to rain and flood risk

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) expanded weather alerts across the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, placing 11 provinces under yellow alert and keeping 12 provinces plus the National District under green alert due to unstable weather conditions. According to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), a trough system is expected to continue generating cloud cover, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible hail during the afternoon.

Provinces under yellow alert include María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Duarte, Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Sánchez Ramírez, Espaillat, and Samaná. Green alert remains in areas such as Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, La Altagracia, San Cristóbal, La Romana, Monte Plata, and the National District.

Authorities warned of potential river overflows, flash floods, and urban flooding due to saturated soil conditions following several days of rainfall. The National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage (Inapa) reported that 12 aqueducts are currently out of service, affecting more than 205,000 users. The COE urged residents to follow official guidance, avoid crossing swollen rivers or streams, and remain alert in flood-prone communities.