Medical tourism surpasses US$100 billion as Dominican Republic gains momentum

Santo Domingo.- Medical tourism has become one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide, generating more than US$100 billion annually as patients seek affordable healthcare options outside their home countries. Rising medical costs, limited insurance coverage, and high out-of-pocket expenses—particularly in the United States—have increased demand for cross-border healthcare services, positioning Latin America as an attractive region due to its quality care, lower costs, and accessibility.

Within this market, the Dominican Republic has emerged as a leading medical tourism destination in the Caribbean, receiving more than 300,000 international patients each year and generating an estimated US$1.3 billion in economic impact, according to the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS). Despite this growth, the sector still faces operational challenges, including fragmented coordination, manual administrative processes, and limited integration among providers and payment systems.

To address these gaps, U.S.-based company Heva, co-founded by Dominican entrepreneur Héctor Terrero, has developed a digital platform designed to streamline medical tourism operations. Its artificial intelligence tool, CareGraph, connects patients, clinics, doctors, laboratories, and logistics providers throughout the treatment process, while its payment solution, heva Wallet, facilitates international transactions and revenue distribution. The company says its platform has already supported more than US$2 million in medical procedures, aiming to create a more efficient and connected healthcare ecosystem.