ACDNY swearing-in ceremony marks new leadership phase in New York

New York, NY – On April 18, 2026, the “Asociación de Cronistas Deportivos de Nueva York” (ACDNY) held its official swearing-in ceremony, marking the beginning of a new leadership phase for the organization and reinforcing its role among Dominican sports journalists in New York.

The event, held at Liquid Bar & Restaurant in Upper Manhattan, brought together members of the Dominican sports media community in the United States for an evening focused on institutional renewal, recognition, and professional commitment.

The ceremony was led by newly appointed president Gabriel Barcácel, who highlighted the organization’s mission to strengthen professional standards and promote unity among Dominican journalists in New York and across the broader diaspora.

During the event, Junior Benjamín Carmona Soto was formally inducted as a new member of the association, reflecting the continued growth of the organization and its commitment to supporting the next generation of Dominican sports media professionals.

The program also included recognition of veteran sports journalists César Rivera and Rafael Herrera for their longstanding contributions to Dominican sports journalism. In addition, a posthumous tribute was paid to Armando Talavera, a respected figure in sports broadcasting, whose legacy was honored in the presence of his family.

Organizers emphasized the historical ties with the Asociación de Cronistas Deportivos de Santo Domingo, founded in 1929, underscoring a shared commitment to ethical journalism and professional development. The historic emblem with the motto “Mens Sana in Corpore Sano,” was prominently displayed, symbolizing continuity and a strong commitment to excellence in sports reporting.

ACDNY continues to position itself as a key voice for Dominican sports media in the United States, supporting professional growth, high ethical standards, and responsible journalism within the Dominican community in New York.