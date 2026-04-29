Small plane crashes at Air Force Base in Dajabón

According to initial information, the aircraft, identified with registration N577TU, was preparing for takeoff from the Dajabón airfield when the accident occurred, triggering aviation safety protocols. Emergency responders and security personnel arrived at the scene to secure the area and gather evidence.

The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation confirmed that technical teams were dispatched to conduct evaluations and determine the cause of the crash. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional information will be released once conclusive findings are available.