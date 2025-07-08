Operation Wolf targets bribery scheme in public security contracts

Santo Domingo.- The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched Operation Wolf, a major anti-corruption initiative targeting a criminal network accused of using bribery to secure and maintain private security contracts within public institutions.

Led by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) and supported by the General Directorate of Prosecution, the operation involved 15 coordinated raids in the National District and Santiago.

The investigation, sparked by a complaint from the General Directorate of Ethics and Government Integrity—headed by Dr. Milagros Ortiz Bosch—revealed that the alleged scheme impacted institutions including INAIPI, SENASA, and the country’s three major electricity distribution companies: EdeNorte, EdeEste, and EdeSur.

So far, 14 individuals have been arrested, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office expected to file coercive measures soon. Authorities affirmed that the investigation will continue under the comprehensive and rigorous standards set by Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso.