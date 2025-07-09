Dominican Republic’s Zero Bureaucracy Program wins 2025 NovaGOB Excellence Award

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Zero Bureaucracy program has won the Digital Transformation category at the 2025 NovaGOB Ibero-American Excellence Awards, held in Spain. The initiative received 63% of the public vote, outperforming Spain’s Catalonia-AOC program, which garnered 37%.

The award highlights the Dominican government’s commitment to improving efficiency in public administration. Coordinated by the Ministries of Public Administration (MAP), the Presidency (Minpre), the National Competitiveness Council (CNC), and the Office of Government Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC), the program focuses on simplifying procedures to reduce time and costs for citizens and businesses.

Launched under Decree No. 640-20 and supported by Law 167-21, Zero Bureaucracy forms part of the Digital Transformation Agenda 2030 and the National Competitiveness Strategy. The initiative will be formally recognized at the NovaGob Awards Gala on December 11, 2025, in Madrid, hosted by the NovaGob Foundation in collaboration with Madrid Talento, GTT, and NUTCO.