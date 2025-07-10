President Abinader to meet with Punta Bergantín Innovation Hub board of directors

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will hold a meeting at 3:00 p.m. this Thursday with the board of directors of the Punta Bergantín Innovation Hub, an initiative aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and innovation across the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. The hub focuses on developing human capital and providing infrastructure to support new projects.

The meeting will take place in the Green Room of the National Palace. The board includes six private sector members and five from the public sector, with Franklyn Holguín Haché serving as its president.

Earlier in the day, President Abinader will attend the opening ceremony of the Plaza Colonial parking lot at 10:30 a.m.