Abinader rejects Amnesty International criticism
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader issued a firm response to Amnesty International this Friday, rejecting its criticism of the Dominican Republic’s repatriation of undocumented immigrants. He affirmed that the country will continue to uphold its immigration laws and prioritize national security, regardless of international pressure or petitions.
“You can collect as many signatures as you want,” Abinader said. “The Dominican Republic will continue to enforce its laws and protect its borders.” He also urged Amnesty International to focus its efforts on addressing the gang violence in Haiti, criticizing the global community for its inaction despite repeated calls for support over the past three years.
Speaking after a meeting with former President Hipólito Mejía to discuss the Haitian crisis, Abinader declared, “Amnesty International has no moral authority and will not dictate policies to the Dominican Republic.”
The issue is not with deporting immigrants who crossed the border illegally and Abinadar knows that. The issue, which he NEVER addresses is deporting children and yes adults who were born here at no fault of their own. Haiti is not their country or culture. Nor is it their language. Essentially, you are deporting people to a foreign country. Many of whom, who have lives here, follow the laws and have tried to or have legal documents. In some cases it is the color of their skin. Which……… leads to corruption. The police and immigration officers know this and exploit it. Knowing they will extort money to let them stay. It is very disappointing and frustrating, that the Dominican government has not addressed this to insure a more effective policy of border control. To actually keep out criminals and people who cross the border illegally. Please remember, the children that were born here, have not CROSSED a border.
Does not matter if they were born here, they are not Dominicans. It’s right ther ein our constitution. They are haitians, because their constitution says so. They have to go back. Plain and simple.