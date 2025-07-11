Abinader rejects Amnesty International criticism

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader issued a firm response to Amnesty International this Friday, rejecting its criticism of the Dominican Republic’s repatriation of undocumented immigrants. He affirmed that the country will continue to uphold its immigration laws and prioritize national security, regardless of international pressure or petitions.

“You can collect as many signatures as you want,” Abinader said. “The Dominican Republic will continue to enforce its laws and protect its borders.” He also urged Amnesty International to focus its efforts on addressing the gang violence in Haiti, criticizing the global community for its inaction despite repeated calls for support over the past three years.

Speaking after a meeting with former President Hipólito Mejía to discuss the Haitian crisis, Abinader declared, “Amnesty International has no moral authority and will not dictate policies to the Dominican Republic.”