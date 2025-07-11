Arajet joins IATA’s Turbulence Aware program

Mexico.- Dominican airline Arajet has signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to implement Turbulence Aware, a cutting-edge platform that enhances real-time turbulence detection and management. The tool gathers anonymous in-flight turbulence data from participating airlines, allowing pilots and dispatchers to plan smoother and safer routes.

The agreement, formalized during the ALTA Aviation Safety and Flight Operations Summit in Mexico City, positions Arajet as the first Caribbean-based airline to join the platform, further reinforcing its reputation as an innovator in the Latin American aviation sector.