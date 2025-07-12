Amnesty urges Dominican Republic to end migration policy

Amnesty International (AI) responded yesterday to Dominican President Luis Abinader, stating that “avoiding criticism does not stop human rights violations” and again called on him to immediately end his “racist and discriminatory” immigration policies, which, in its opinion, are being applied against Haitians in this country.

The organization issued this statement after Abinader said that AI “has no moral authority” to question its policy against irregular Haitian migration in the country.

Yesterday’s statements by Abinader “confirm the Dominican government’s strategy of evading the serious allegations of human rights violations that we

Instead, “it resorts to a supposed narrative of national unity built on the exclusion of Haitians to justify its failure to comply with its international human rights obligations,” he added.

Piquer said that AI delivered a set of recommendations within the framework of the dialogue that, at Abinader’s request, the Economic and Social Council (CES) convened to discuss the Haitian crisis and its impact on the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, which has been mired in a deep crisis for years.

However, he noted that they have received no responses, so he reiterated AI’s call to the Dominican government “to immediately end racist and discriminatory immigration policies, halt collective expulsions, restore nationality to Dominicans of Haitian descent, and guarantee legal, safe, and accessible avenues for entry, residence, and regularization of migrants.”

It also demanded the revocation of the health protocol that links access to health services for undocumented Haitians with deportation, “a measure that puts lives at risk and violates the right to health,” the organization emphasized in its statement.

In October 2024, the Dominican government implemented a deportation plan seeking to repatriate 10,000 Haitians per week to control irregular migration. Furthermore, in April of this year, Abinader announced fifteen new measures against migration from Haiti, including one related to public hospitals, which particularly affects pregnant women and mothers in labor.

According to data from the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), 184,001 Haitians with irregular immigration status were deported during the first half of the year, 30,757 of them in June.