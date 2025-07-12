Arrest warrants for violence increase by 87%

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs reported that through the Specialized Directorate for Women and Domestic Violence of the National Police (Deamvi), a significant increase has been achieved in arrest warrants for abusers in the country, rising from 40% at the start of Luis Abinader’s administration to 87% currently.

He indicated that they continue working to fully close the gap in cases of violence resulting from the execution of arrest warrants for attackers of women, partners, or intimate partners.

In response to Hoy’s question about the police’s effectiveness in enforcing court-issued arrest warrants against women abusers, “the National Police is part of the Office for the Response to Violence, headed by the Ministry of Women.

He recalled that President Luis Abinader established the Cabinet for Attention to Violence in January 2021 and that it has daily inter-institutional coordination, which has led to a significant increase in arrest warrants in the country.

Regarding the number of femicides this year, the Ministry, headed by Mayra Jiménez, stated that official figures reported 28 cases between January 1 and June 30 of this year, a 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when 31 cases were recorded between January 1 and June 30, 2024.

Regarding Deamvi’s work, lawyer and women’s rights activist Susi Pola said the agency has improved coordination in cases involving arrest warrants.

However, he said the problem with the criminal justice system is that it is overwhelmed by the number of cases.

About the functions

The Specialized Directorate for Women and Domestic Violence of the National Police is a substantive and operational unit.

It is an agency that reports to the General Directorate of the National Police and the Central Directorate of Prevention.

It is responsible for developing mechanisms and implementing actions to comply with policies on violence against women and domestic violence.