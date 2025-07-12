President disqualifies Amnesty for criticizing the Dominican Republic

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader accused Amnesty International of lacking the moral authority to comment on the decisions and measures the Dominican Republic is implementing to address the Haitian migration crisis.

After concluding the meeting with Hipólito Mejía at his home, as part of a series of individualized meetings with former presidents to continue the dialogue on the sociopolitical crisis facing the neighboring nation and its impact on the country, Abinader asserted that no matter what international organizations think, he will not stop deportations or fail to enforce immigration laws.

“Let Amnesty also go fight the gangs there in Haiti. Let them go help and do what we’ve been doing. We’ve been calling on the international community for three years to address this problem, leaving Haiti alone,” the president firmly stated.

The president announced that once the work of the technical committees of the Executive Committee of the Economic and Social Council (CES) is completed, he plans to convene a meeting at the National Palace with the participation of former presidents Leonel Fernández, Hipólito Mejía, and Danilo Media, as well as the corresponding committees, to decide on the direction to move forward jointly.

About the other meetings

The meeting with Mejía was the third and final one held by Abinader with the former presidents, continuing the commitments made during the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense.

A few days ago, the president met with Medina at the presidential residence of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), where they discussed the latest developments in Haiti, the status of the crisis, the situation of the Kenyan mission in that country, and their respective views on the Haitian crisis.

With Fernández, they discussed the complexity of the Haitian crisis. They agreed on the need to guarantee a policy of national unity, accompanied by a commitment to a vision for the future.

Meanwhile, Mejía expressed satisfaction with the president’s visit and the harmonious approach to addressing the issue. He affirmed that progress has been made in the talks regarding the expectations of the convened sectors and the leadership of the political parties.