Abinader thanks political leaders for unity in Haiti crisis dialogue

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader expressed gratitude to Dominican political leaders for their active participation in the high-level dialogue on the crisis in Haiti, organized by the Executive Branch.

He described the final report from the Economic and Social Council as a “memorable” and “unprecedented” milestone, noting that the process strengthened democracy and reflected the political maturity of the nation’s leadership.

Abinader stressed the importance of political and social unity to confront the challenges posed by Haiti’s worsening crisis, highlighting the collective responsibility to safeguard the Dominican Republic from its potential impacts.