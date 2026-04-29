Abinader issues decrees to strengthen San Juan development plan

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader issued Decrees 236-26 and 285-26 to strengthen the implementation of the San Juan Economic Development Plan, an initiative created in 2022 to promote economic growth and improve living conditions in the province. The measures establish a Coordination and Management Commission to oversee the plan and appoint Carlos Alessandry Roa Howley as executive director.

The commission will include representatives from government institutions, agricultural organizations, local authorities, and business groups. Its mission is to guide the province’s economic transformation through infrastructure projects, productive diversification, and partnerships between the public and private sectors. Key priorities include irrigation systems, collection centers, warehouses, and initiatives that support agriculture and local industry.

The executive director will be responsible for coordinating approved projects, managing resources, overseeing technical assistance and financing, and monitoring implementation. The office will also maintain records of production units, supervise equipment use, and provide quarterly progress reports to ensure the plan advances according to its development goals.