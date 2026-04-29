Banking sector strengthens tourism growth in the Dominican Republic

According to Asonahores president Juan Bancalari, bank financing for tourism projects grew by 67% between 2020 and 2025, surpassing RD$112 billion. These investments have supported new hotel developments, infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of complementary tourism services. ABA president Rosanna Ruiz added that tourism has grown faster than the overall economy over the past 35 years, while lending to the sector has expanded at an average annual rate of 24%.

Officials attending the forum, including Tourism Minister David Collado and banking authorities, agreed that tourism has become a major driver of the Dominican economy. Collado emphasized that investor confidence, strong public-private collaboration, and support from the banking sector have fueled the country’s tourism success. Authorities also highlighted the sector’s low delinquency rate and growing investment through non-bank financing, reinforcing tourism’s role as a strategic pillar of national development.