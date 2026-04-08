Government Orders Remote Work for Public Sector Amid Severe Weather

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) has instructed government institutions to continue operating under a reduced work scheme due to adverse weather conditions affecting the country. The directive emphasizes prioritizing remote work (teleworking) for positions where it is feasible.

According to a circular signed by Minister Sigmund Freund, special consideration should be given to employees living in vulnerable or flood-prone areas, as well as those commuting from outside Greater Santo Domingo, allowing them to work remotely whenever possible.

The measure establishes a minimum on-site staff presence to ensure safety while maintaining government operations. Institutions are required to keep essential in-person services running, organizing necessary personnel to provide continuous, efficient, and timely assistance to citizens.

The circular also highlights the importance of maintaining uninterrupted essential services, particularly in health, public safety, emergency response, and relief operations.

These actions were implemented in response to alerts issued by official civil protection agencies, especially the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Minister Freund also urged institutional leaders to closely monitor weather updates and be prepared to adopt further measures, including reducing or suspending working hours if conditions worsen.