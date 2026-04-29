Abinader reopens National Museum of History and Geography after renovation

The restoration included improvements to both the interior and exterior of the museum, enhancing accessibility, conservation conditions, and the visitor experience. Seven renovated galleries were officially unveiled, featuring exhibitions focused on major moments and figures in Dominican history, including the April War, national leaders, the Trujillo era, and the legacy of Francisco Caamaño.

During the event, Abinader highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural institutions to preserve national identity and educate future generations. Minister of Culture Roberto Ángel Salcedo described the reopening as a significant step for historical reflection and civic education, while museum officials emphasized the institution’s role in welcoming students, researchers, and visitors interested in Dominican history. Founded in 1981 and renamed in honor of historian Emilio Cordero Michel in 2023, the museum remains one of the country’s leading repositories of historical memory.