Abinader to represent Dominican Republic at Madrid Ibero-American Summit

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will participate in the upcoming Ibero-American Summit scheduled for November 4 and 5 in Madrid, Spain, according to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares during his official visit to the Dominican Republic. The confirmation came after a meeting with Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez in Santo Domingo, where both officials also reviewed preparations for the regional gathering.

Albares said he delivered the official invitation on behalf of the Spanish monarchy and received confirmation that Abinader plans to attend the summit, which will bring together leaders from across Ibero-America. This year’s event will be held under the theme “Ibero-America. Together we build our community. Together we project it toward the future and the world.”

The Spanish minister’s stop in the Dominican Republic forms part of a Latin American tour that also includes Puerto Rico and Mexico, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and ensuring broad participation in the Madrid summit. Albares noted that Spain is extending invitations to all participating nations following the established diplomatic protocols.