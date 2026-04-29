Spain reaffirms support for Haiti stabilization during visit to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic and Spain, Roberto Álvarez and José Manuel Albares, held a bilateral meeting to discuss the crisis in Haiti and reinforce cooperation between both nations. During the official visit, Spain reaffirmed its willingness to support international efforts aimed at stabilizing Haiti and stressed the importance of maintaining global backing to address the ongoing situation.

Beyond the Haitian issue, the officials highlighted the strong diplomatic relationship between the Dominican Republic and Spain, emphasizing collaboration in trade, investment, and development initiatives. Álvarez also underscored the significance of the Dominican community in Spain, noting that more than 200,000 Dominicans live there, making it the country’s second-largest diaspora population.

Albares praised the integration of Dominicans in Spain and indicated that additional migrants may benefit from government-led regularization programs designed to guarantee legal rights and protections. During the meeting, the Spanish minister also formally invited President Luis Abinader to attend the XXX Ibero-American Summit scheduled to take place in Madrid next November.