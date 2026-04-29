U.S. Ambassador meets with Carolina Mejía to discuss shared development agenda

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Francis Campos met with Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía to discuss matters of shared interest and strengthen cooperation between the embassy and the municipal government. The meeting was held at City Hall in the Colonial City, where the diplomat was welcomed by the mayor and her team.

During the discussion, both officials reviewed opportunities for collaboration and addressed common challenges affecting local development. They also explored potential areas of support between the U.S. Embassy and the city administration, particularly in initiatives linked to transparency and community progress.

The meeting reflected a shared interest in advancing a broader working agenda focused on practical cooperation, including topics related to security, investment, and institutional development.