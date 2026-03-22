Man dies after ingesting adulterated alcohol in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- A man died while receiving medical attention at the Ricardo Limardo provincial hospital, after suffering severe intoxication caused by the ingestion of adulterated alcohol, in an event that occurred in this province in the north of the country.

The victim, an unidentified Haitian citizen, resided in the El Bronx neighborhood, in the Padre Granero sector, in San Felipe de Puerto Plata.

According to preliminary information, the man would have consumed an artisanal drink known as clerén, which caused alcoholic intoxication that left him unconscious.

Given the seriousness of his condition, he was assisted by paramedics from the National Emergency Attention and Security System 9-1-1, who rushed him to the health center, where he later died while receiving medical attention.

This case has generated concern among community members due to the risks associated with the consumption of adulterated beverages, which on multiple occasions have caused fatal consequences in the country.

Other tragic events

In another incident, a man identified only as Carlos lost his life after suffering multiple injuries in a traffic accident that occurred in the municipal district of Cabarete, municipality of Sosúa.

Likewise, in the community of Pozo de Palma, Espaillat province, another man died in a motorcycle accident, raising concerns about road safety in different areas of Cibao.

The corresponding authorities are investigating both events to determine the exact circumstances in which they occurred.

InfoENN – El Nuevo Norte is monitoring these cases that mourn several families and generate alerts in the population.