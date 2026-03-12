Dominican Republic beats Venezuela 7–5, advances undefeated in World Baseball Classic

Miami.- The Dominican Republic closed the group stage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a powerful offensive display, defeating Venezuela 7–5 on Wednesday to finish undefeated atop Group D. The game, played before 36,230 fans at loanDepot Park in Miami, featured a home run barrage that once again highlighted the Dominican lineup’s strength.

Juan Soto, Ketel Marte, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit a home run to lead the Dominican attack. The Dominican Republic has showcased one of the most potent offenses in the competition, leading the tournament with 41 runs scored while ranking among the best in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

The ninth inning brought late tension when closer Adner Uribe issued three walks to load the bases. Elvis Alvarado entered in relief and allowed a sacrifice fly by Luis Arráez for Venezuela’s fourth run, while a throwing error on a ground ball by Willson Contreras allowed another run to score. Despite the rally, Alvarado secured the save and preserved the Dominican victory.

With the win, the Dominican Republic improved to 4–0 in the preliminary round and to 5–1 all-time against Venezuela in World Baseball Classic matchups. The Dominicans advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face South Korea on Friday at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela, which finished 3–1 in group play, will move on to face Japan in the next round. (With information from MLB).