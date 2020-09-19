Operation of commercial flights increases at Las Américas airport, Dominican Republic

The movement of passengers arriving and leaving the country through the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez, ( AILA), has increased with the programming of some 25 commercial flights.

Last Wednesday there was a notable increase in the arrival of domestic and foreign flights and passengers, from different destinations through the terminal.

While the flights that departed from the United States and other nations arrived in the country in compliance with the established sanitary protocol, from which a series of passengers were randomly chosen to receive the COVID-19 saliva test.

The corporate director of Communication of the company Airports Dominicanos XXI ( Aerodom ), Luis López Mena, explained that some 25 round-trip flight operations had been scheduled for this Wednesday, September 16, through the Las Américas terminal.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entry of foreign visitors to the country through the airport terminals has been considerably reduced by the different airports in the Dominican Republic, affecting the economic income of the government, according to Listín Diario.

It is recalled that the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and Víctor Pichardo, director of the Airport Department, made a tour of the different International airports last Tuesday to ensure that the new sanitary measures implemented in the air terminals of the tourist areas were being complied with, such as part of the Recovery Plan of the Dominican Government to reactivate the arrival of tourists to the DR, in the face of a special situation, the coronavirus pandemic.