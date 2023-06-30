Riu announces the refurbishment of the Palace Bávaro next year

Santo Domingo.- Riu has announced plans to renovate the Palace Bávaro next year, as part of the ongoing remodeling efforts in the Punta Cana region, where the Riu Palace Macao is also currently undergoing renovation.

During an exclusive interview on the tenth anniversary of REPORTUR, Carmen Riu, the CEO of the hotel chain, shared that they are actively working on the renovation and refurbishment of the Riu Palace Macao, scheduled to reopen in September. Additionally, the Riu Palace Bavaro is set to undergo renovation in 2024.

“Our aim with these renovations is to demonstrate to our guests that a portion of what they pay for their vacations is dedicated to improving the product and services at our hotels, which ultimately encourages their return. Approximately 50% of our clientele are repeat guests,” highlighted the Spanish hotelier.

Carmen Riu emphasized that these renovation projects are carried out every 10-12 years, depending on the specific destination and the needs of each hotel. She further stated, “Public infrastructure must grow in tandem with the development of new hotels in the Mexican Caribbean” (Riu: “Public infrastructure must grow at the rate of the new hotels in the Mexican Caribbean”).