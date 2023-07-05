Santo Domingo.- On Tuesday, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, spearheaded the launch of the new edition of “Turizoneando,” (“Touristing”) a cultural program held in the Colonial City as part of the Tourism project in Every Corner.

Minister Collado emphasized the program’s significance in promoting the Colonial City as a tourist destination and strengthening its appeal. He expressed, “Today, we are once again presenting this new version of Turizoneando, a cultural initiative that has become a tradition for those visiting the Colonial City.”

The minister highlighted the vibrant state of the historic Colonial City, stating that it currently offers the “best cultural and gastronomic experience one can find in a tourist destination.”

The project, a joint effort by the Ministry of Tourism and the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster, collaborates with allies such as the Santo Domingo Hotel Association, ADERES, and AZOCOL, while actively involving the local community.

Turizoneando aims to provide a platform of experiences that cater to all family members, as well as local and foreign visitors. It also seeks to stimulate the local economy and create tourist and cultural attractions.

The project endeavors to showcase various cultural expressions, promoting the appreciation of history and art, which are integral to the heritage of the Primacy of America.

As an innovation in 2023, a web platform has been developed, allowing visitors to download the schedule of activities via a QR code for easy access to all the details.

The fourth edition of Turizoneando will take place from July 1 to September 3, offering summer options with diverse activities held throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays in different areas of the Colonial City. The winter edition is scheduled from November 26, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Turizoneando has successfully completed three previous runs, with the first one held in 2021.