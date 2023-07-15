Marella Cruises will return to the Dominican Republic starting next July 20

Marella Cruises will resume its operations from the Dominican Republic seven years later. The shipping subsidiary TUI UK announced the reactivation of the port of La Romana as a base for its Caribbean cruises in the winter of 2024-2025; its last operation occurred in 2017.

Cruise itineraries departing from the port of La Romana will be available from next July 20 with prices of approximately €2,100.

The new homeport will offer ‘adults-only’ voyages with three itineraries: Caribbean Classics, which will visit Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and Nevis; Colors of the Caribbean, which will sail to Dominica, Antigua, St. Martin, Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Samana, another DR port; and Tropical Treasure, whose voyage will tour the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, according to Travel Daily Media.