Collado, on the hunt for Canadian tourists: meets with Vice President of Sunwing

David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, is currently in Toronto, Canada, which serves as the second most significant visitor market for the Dominican Republic, with over a million tourists from Canada visiting the country annually.

Collado expressed, “We came to continue strengthening the relationship with agencies, tour operators, and media,” via his social media channels.

During his visit to Canada, the minister held meetings with key figures in the travel industry, including Eric Rodríguez, Executive VP of Sunwing Travel Group, and Diana Rodríguez, Director of International Products at Air Canada Vacations, along with other Canadian travel agents and tour operators.

Collado emphasized the importance of building the future by diligently working in the present, and he underscored the significance of these meetings to further enhance the Dominican Republic’s tourism industry.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) has been actively focusing on maintaining and cultivating relationships with airlines and tour operators across the Americas. It is projected that in 2023, the Dominican Republic could potentially welcome 6.9 million tourists from Canada, the United States, and Latin America.