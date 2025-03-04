Panorama Media Group to broadcast “Tourism and Attractions 2025”

Santo Domingo.- Panorama Media Group, through VTV Channel 32 and Panorama FM 96.9, will broadcast the opening ceremony of the second edition of Tourism and Attractions 2025, set to take place from March 7 to 9 at Villas del Mar Hotel in Pedernales. The event, themed “For the love of development and investment!”, aims to promote the tourism sector for a second consecutive year.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. and will also be streamed by more than 100 digital media outlets. Miguel Medina, CEO of Panorama Media Group, confirmed the coverage to event coordinator Kelvin Faña, who expressed gratitude for the company’s support.

India will be the guest country of honor, represented by its ambassador, Ramu Abbagani. Other distinguished attendees include the ambassadors of China and Türkiye, Chen Luning and Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, respectively.