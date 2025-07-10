American Airlines adds new Santo Domingo–Philadelphia route for holiday season

Santo Domingo.- American Airlines is expanding its operations in the Dominican Republic just in time for the holidays, introducing a new daily route from Santo Domingo (SDQ) to Philadelphia (PHL) starting December 18. The flight will be operated with an Airbus A321, enhancing connectivity between the Dominican capital and American’s key transatlantic hub.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Dominican Republic and connect Santo Domingo with our Philadelphia hub,” said Oliver Bojos, Regional Manager of Operations for the Central Caribbean. “This new route will grow our local operation by 20% this holiday season, a great way to celebrate 50 years of commitment to the country.”

For the winter high season, American Airlines will operate over 30 daily departures from the Dominican Republic—an increase of more than 20% compared to last year. This includes up to six flights daily from Santo Domingo, twenty from Punta Cana, three from Puerto Plata, three from Santiago, and one daily from La Romana.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), American’s transatlantic gateway, will offer more than 270 daily departures during the peak winter season to over 100 destinations worldwide, including major European cities such as Dublin, London, Lisbon, Madrid, and Zurich.

Tickets for the new Santo Domingo–Philadelphia service will be available starting July 14.