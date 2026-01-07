Puerto Plata Airport starts 2026 with 78 active international air routes

Puerto Plata.- Gregorio Luperón International Airport started January 2026 with 78 active air routes, strengthening connectivity between Puerto Plata and 16 international cities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Central America, served by 11 airlines.

The airlines operating these routes include Air Transat, American Airlines, United, JetBlue, Delta, Air Canada, Copa Airlines, WestJet, Condor, World2Fly, and Edelweiss Air, reinforcing Puerto Plata’s position as a key air gateway in the northern Dominican Republic.

Local tourism organizations, including the Puerto Plata Destination Tourism Cluster (CTDPP) and the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, and Tourism Companies of the North (Ashonorte), highlighted that increased air connectivity translates into more visitors, greater economic opportunities, and sustained growth for Puerto Plata, promoting the destination as an authentic and diverse Caribbean tourism hub.