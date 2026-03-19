Blu Terrenas aims to position Samaná as high-end destination

Las Terrenas.- The Blu Terrenas project is advancing as one of the most ambitious tourism and real estate developments in Las Terrenas, aiming to strengthen the destination’s appeal and position the region as a high-end Caribbean hub.

Built on more than three million square meters, the complex will include 2,500 tourist apartments, two hotels from Hilton Hotels—including a luxury property under the Curio Collection by Hilton—as well as an amphitheater for 4,500 people, a beach club, spa, and multiple recreational and commercial areas. The master plan integrates residential, tourism, and entertainment components into a single destination.

With an estimated investment exceeding US$250 million, the project will offer fully furnished units ranging from apartments to beachfront villas, alongside amenities designed for both residents and visitors. Scheduled for completion by 2028, Blu Terrenas is expected to generate significant employment and boost the local economy, reinforcing Samaná as a growing center for tourism and real estate investment.