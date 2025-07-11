Authorities search for survivors after boat capsizes off Juanillo coast

La Altagracia.- Rescue efforts are underway off the coast of Juanillo in La Altagracia province after a boat capsized early Friday morning in a suspected illegal attempt to reach Puerto Rico. The operation is being led by the National Emergency and Security System 911, with support from the Dominican Navy, Civil Defense, and other emergency agencies.

Several individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical attention at Verón municipal hospital. Search teams continue to scour the area by land and sea in hopes of finding additional survivors.

Emergency units from the Fire Department, the Directorate of Extra-Hospital Emergency Services (DAEH), the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), and the National Police are all involved in the response. Authorities have stated that more information will be released as the investigation develops.