Vice President of Parlacen endorses Rubio and Campos’ position on Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Vice President of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Jesús Batista Suriel, praised U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Francis Campos for their decisive roles in efforts to address the Haitian crisis. He highlighted Rubio’s proactive stance on regional security and Campos’ transparent, fact-based approach, noting that both leaders have helped create a framework for stronger regional cooperation.

Batista Suriel emphasized that current international conditions are more favorable than ever for advancing security and governance in Haiti. He argued that the era of “selective compassion”—where attention focused mainly on Haitians in the Dominican Republic while ignoring the deeper crisis within Haiti—is coming to an end. He voiced support for Rubio and Campos, whom he said are promoting a more comprehensive and equitable strategy.

He stressed that stabilizing Haiti would improve security, sovereignty, and migration conditions throughout the region, particularly benefiting the Dominican Republic. Batista Suriel also urged the international community to confront the gang-driven violence devastating Haiti, insisting that only decisive international intervention can protect the Haitian people. He concluded by calling for long-term, sustainable policies that strengthen Haitian institutions and encourage active citizen participation.