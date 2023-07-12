International transport associations seek to accelerate sustainable aviation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Aviation Impact Accelerator (AIA), based at the University of Cambridge, have announced a collaboration to expedite the aviation sector’s transition to achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The partnership aims to assess the financial implications of reaching the net-zero emissions goal and develop scenario-based tools to help airlines analyze and evaluate various decarbonization pathways. The collaboration seeks to facilitate informed decision-making by airlines and policymakers during the transition to zero emissions, with the intention of establishing a long-term partnership between IATA and AIA.

The AIA, consisting of a network of experts convened by the University of Cambridge, focuses on developing evidence-based tools and knowledge to accelerate sustainable aviation. By combining IATA’s experience in fostering cooperation and driving change with AIA’s modeling capabilities, the collaboration aims to unlock transformative solutions.

Rob Miller, Director of the Whittle Laboratory at the University of Cambridge and leader of AIA, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity to explore realistic pathways for aviation’s transition to net-zero emissions. Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Chief Economist at IATA, highlighted the importance of understanding various technology paths to shape the industry’s long-term outlook.

Additionally, the collaboration between AIA and IATA will involve future work on the development of the IATA Passenger CO2 Calculation Methodology, enhancing the accuracy and transparency of carbon footprint calculations for flight activities when combined with verified airline operational data.