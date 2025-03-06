Puntacana Resort announces 8th edition of Corales Puntacana Championship

Punta Cana.- Puntacana Resort has announced the 8th edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship, a PGA Tour event set to take place from April 14-20, 2025, at the Corales Golf Course. The tournament will feature 132 players from 20 countries and five continents, offering 300 FedExCup points.

The 2024 edition saw American golfer Billy Horschel claim his eighth PGA Tour victory, earning US$720,000 from the event’s US$4 million prize pool. As the only PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Championship is held at the Tom Fazio-designed Corales Golf Course, known for its breathtaking oceanfront holes and the challenging “Devil’s Elbow” final stretch.

The PGA Tour remains the world’s premier professional men’s golf circuit, hosting over 175 tournaments across six international tours. With events broadcast in 28 languages to 216 countries, the tour has raised over $3,200 million for charitable causes.