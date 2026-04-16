Dominican Republic hits record USD 1.4B in March exports

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic reached a historic export milestone in March 2026, totaling USD 1,448.6 million, a 20.7% increase compared to the same month in 2025. This marks the highest export value on record for the period, driven largely by a sharp rise in raw gold exports, which surged 78.2% and added USD 110.8 million. Other sectors supporting growth included circuit breakers, tobacco, and medical instruments, all posting notable increases.

The United States remained the country’s top trading partner, receiving just over half of total exports (USD 731.3 million), followed by Canada, which saw a significant 150% jump fueled by gold shipments, and Haiti, with strong growth of 36.4%. Puerto Rico and China rounded out the top five destinations. By product, raw gold led exports with a 17.1% share, followed by medical instruments and cigars. Free Zones continued to dominate export activity, contributing 58% of the total, while the National Regime showed strong expansion.

Export performance aligns with broader economic momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, exports reached USD 3,736.9 million, up 18.3% year-on-year. This growth is supported by solid foreign direct investment, which totaled USD 5,032.8 million in 2025, led by tourism, energy, and real estate, with increasing diversification in mining and industry. Backed by these trends, the Dominican Republic is projected by the World Bank to lead economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2026.