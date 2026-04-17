Floating Bridge over Ozama River to close for two hours Saturday

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced that the floating bridge over the Ozama River will be closed to vehicular traffic this Saturday, April 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to allow the passage of a vessel.

The temporary closure is due to the transit of the MV Green Chief, which is heading to the MYD Marine Repairs dock for maintenance work. During this period, the bridge—linking the National District with Villa Duarte in Santo Domingo East—will be out of service.

Authorities are urging drivers to use alternative routes, including the Matías Ramón Mella, Juan Pablo Duarte, and Juan Bosch bridges, to travel between both areas while the closure is in effect.