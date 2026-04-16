Disney Cruise Line adds Dominican Republic to Caribbean itineraries

Miami.- Disney Cruise Line will begin including the Dominican Republic in its Caribbean itineraries starting in November, marking a major boost for the country’s cruise tourism industry. The announcement was made during the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Miami, where officials confirmed that Disney ships will dock at the Taíno Bay cruise port in Puerto Plata, one of the fastest-growing destinations in the northern region.

Tourism Minister David Collado highlighted that the arrival of Disney Cruise Line represents a key milestone, bringing high-spending international visitors and strengthening the country’s position as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean. The inclusion of a globally recognized brand like Disney is expected to drive economic growth, increase visitor arrivals, and support sustainable tourism development.

This move adds to the Dominican Republic’s expanding portfolio of major cruise lines and reinforces its role as a strategic hub for Caribbean routes. During Seatrade Cruise Global, the country also held high-level meetings with industry leaders and promoted its diverse tourism offer, aiming to attract more cruise operators and boost its visibility in the global market.