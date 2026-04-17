AERODOM begins runway upgrade at Las Américas Airport

Santo Domingo.- AERODOM, part of the VINCI Airports network, has begun major rehabilitation work on runway 17-35 at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) to enhance safety and operational efficiency. The project includes pavement milling, structural repairs, and the installation of a new asphalt layer along the runway’s central strip.

The works, scheduled to run from April to August 2026, will be carried out without disrupting flight operations, as a taxiway will temporarily serve as an alternate runway. Authorities from the Dominican aviation sector, along with company executives and contractors, conducted a technical inspection to mark the start of the project.

With an investment of around US$20 million, the initiative also includes upgrading drainage systems and runway markings. Officials say the intervention will extend the runway’s lifespan by at least 15 years and is part of a broader modernization plan that includes the construction of a new terminal with capacity for four million passengers, reinforcing the country’s air connectivity.