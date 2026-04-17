Arajet transports nearly half a million passengers in first quarter

Santo Domingo.- Arajet continues to strengthen its position in the Dominican aviation market, reporting record passenger growth in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the Civil Aviation Board (JAC). The airline transported 496,218 passengers during the period, including connecting travelers, with January as its strongest month and March close behind.

These results place Arajet as the fourth-largest airline in the country, behind JetBlue, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. CEO Víctor Pacheco said the company aims to surpass 2 million passengers by the end of 2026 while positioning the Dominican Republic as a regional air hub.

New York led as Arajet’s top destination, followed by Buenos Aires, Miami, Medellín, and Bogotá. The United States accounted for 25% of passengers, reflecting the impact of the open skies agreement, while Colombia and Argentina ranked as key markets. The airline says it will continue expanding routes to boost tourism, trade, and connectivity.